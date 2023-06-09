Enjoy $80 Off on the Latest 10.2-inch iPad

The entry-level iPad can get work and entertainment done on the go. Today, the 10.2-inch iPad WiFi with 256GB storage is down to just $399 from its original price of $479 on Amazon.

The 9th-generation iPad houses the A13 Bionic chip and Retina Display for picture quality and performance. Its front camera already supports Center Stage so you can create video content and easily communicate with friends and family. iPadOS is made for multi-tasking, which means you can do split-view, run several apps and browser windows, and edit photos quickly. Essential apps such as Messages and Safari are integrated into the software as well.

With a smart keyboard or the Apple Pencil you can transform the iPad into a device that fits your work or play needs. A single full charge can last all day so you won’t have to worry about running dry in the middle of the day. Buy the discounted 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad today!