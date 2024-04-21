Enjoy $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad

The 9th generation iPad may be long in the tooth in terms of hardware, but with a good price it can still serve as your daily driver. Today, the iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi 64GB is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

Advertisements

All your daily app essentials can be packed in the iPad, thanks to the iPadOS and App Store. The A13 Bionic chip can handle most tasks, including email, web browsing, and watching videos, among others. Up front is a nice 10.2-inch Retina display with enough real estate for putting up two apps in a side-by-side manner. WiFi connectivity keeps you online and able to communicate.

A single full charge should be enough to last a whole day. Couple it with a Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil and the iPad becomes more functional and efficient. Get the discounted 9th-generation iPad today!