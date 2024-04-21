iPad

Enjoy $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The 9th generation iPad may be long in the tooth in terms of hardware, but with a good price it can still serve as your daily driver. Today, the iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi 64GB is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $329.00 $249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

All your daily app essentials can be packed in the iPad, thanks to the iPadOS and App Store. The A13 Bionic chip can handle most tasks, including email, web browsing, and watching videos, among others. Up front is a nice 10.2-inch Retina display with enough real estate for putting up two apps in a side-by-side manner. WiFi connectivity keeps you online and able to communicate.

Apple iPad

A single full charge should be enough to last a whole day. Couple it with a Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil and the iPad becomes more functional and efficient. Get the discounted 9th-generation iPad today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Adobe Express App
Adobe Express app gets Firefly generative feature
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Chinese 3D shopping app launches for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 specifications leaked online
1 Min Read
Amazons GPT55x
Amazons GPT55x: Everything You Need To Know
7 Min Read
FineWoven Accessories
Apple Discontinues FineWoven Accessories Due to Poor Durability
3 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Save $24 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with Charging Base
1 Min Read
Chinese App Store
Apple takes threads, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp from Chinese App Store
1 Min Read
New Calculator App
macOS 15 may have a new Calculator app
1 Min Read
Multi-Emulator App
Multi-Emulator App to launch on Apple TV and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy $60 Off the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm
1 Min Read
Best Buy App
Apple Vision Pro Best Buy app now available
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 appears in refurbished page in China
1 Min Read
Lost your password?