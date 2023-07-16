Enjoy $99 Off on the iPad Air 5

Prime Day is an event where you get a chance to score neat gadgets at low prices. Today, the iPad Air 5 WiFi 64GB model is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon. Remember to tap or click the on-page coupon to get the discount.
The iPad Air 5 stands as a lightweight yet powerful tablet for on-the-go use, thanks to the modern M1 chip and Liquid Retina Display. New colors aside, you won’t find any game or app that the iPad Air 5 can’t run. The latest iPadOS makes multi-tasking easier and brings Apple’s tablets closer to being laptop replacements.
Rounding out the details of the iPad Air 5 include all-day battery, Touch ID, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C charging, advanced cameras and more. You can pair your iPad Air 5 with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to increase productivity and efficiency further. Buy it today!