Enjoy a $40 Discount On The Latest M1-Powered iPad Air 5

If the array of color options isn’t enough to entice you to upgrade or get the latest iPad Air, this online sale will. Today, the 64GB WiFi iPad Air 5 is down to just $559 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The new M1 chip provides a great leap in terms of tablet performance, making the iPad Air 5 a worthy all-around device and laptop replacement. It’s definitely more portable and lighter than a traditional computer, which is perfect for those who are always on the go.

Liquid Retina screen with wide color and True Tone technology makes photo editing and creating graphic content possible, and you can attach a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to make work easier.

Rounding out the features are Touch ID, an Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, stereo landscape speakers and an all-day battery life. At just $559, make sure to grab one today!

