Enjoy a $49 Discount on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

The M2 iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful iPad yet, capable of being your go-to machine for daily tasks. Today, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro WiFi 128GB model is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 is made for all-day use and for you to accomplish a wide variety of tasks, including content and graphic creation, browsing, emails, and more. When it’s time to relax, you can enjoy the Liquid Retina XDR display for bright and crisp colors, thanks to wide color, True Tone, and ProMotion technology. The newest addition is Pencil Hover, which works for a more accurate drawing in line with an Apple Pencil 2.

Apple’s latest tablet comes with a 12MP camera with Center Stage, WiFi 6E support, and USB-C for charging and connecting various peripherals and accessories. Buy the discounted 128GB WiFi model today!