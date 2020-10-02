Enjoy a $50 discount on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro

It’s rare to see the latest Apple products getting discounts, but when they do you should definitely consider buying one.

If you’re tired of lugging around a laptop all day Apple has what you need. Today, the new iPad Pro (11 inch, 256GB WiFi) is down $49.01 from its original price of $899. You can buy it for just $849.99 with the discount.

Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is sure to be your favorite companion for work and play on the go. The 11 inch Retina display with wide color, True Tone and ProMotion is beautiful to behold and works great on photo editing, video editing and watching movies.

The tablet’s A12Z bionic chip and storage space can handle any app or game you can throw at it. No matter the work, you can be sure it matches or even outperforms your standard laptop.

What’s more, the newest iPad Pro supports Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard. Buy it today!