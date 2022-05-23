Enjoy a $59 Discount on the Latest 10.2 inch iPad Cellular Models

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective, do-it-all tablet then this deal is for you. Today, you can get the cellular version of the 10.2 inch iPad in various storage configurations at $59 off on Amazon.

The 10.2 inch iPad is the most affordable Apple tablet and yet packs a punch in its own right. You get a generous 10.2 inch Retina display that allows you to work, play and watch movies and shows on a bright and colorful screen. Inside is an A13 Bionic chip to process what you need with little to no slowdowns or issues. A 10-hour battery life should last you the whole day whether you’re taking notes, creating content or sending work emails.

Apple’s base tablet has a 12MP ultra wide camera with Center Stage and an 8MP rear camera, alongside stereo speakers and support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. At $59 off it’s worth a look. Get one today!