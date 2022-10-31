Enjoy a $99 Discount with the M1 iPad Pro

The M1 processor is truly a game-changer when it comes to graphical and processing speed. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet that can act as a laptop replacement, consider the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro.

Today, the 128GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $699.81 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The 2021 iPad Pro with M1 chip offers a faster experience in loading apps and games. You’ll most likely not run into a wall in multi-tasking or when you need to open or run intensive programs and apps.

The screen is especially vibrant and responsive, thanks to the Liquid Retina display with wide color, true tone and ProMotion.

TrueDepth camera technology helps with Ultra Wide and Center Stage feature, and you can use the rear camera as a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality elements.

Battery life is sufficient enough to last you all day, while four speaker audio and microphones can handle media consumption and video calls quite well.

Grab the discounted M1 iPad Pro today!