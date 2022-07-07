Enjoy a Whopping $449 Off on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

4th of July brings with it amazing deals and discounts. Today, you can get the 12.9 inch M1 iPad Pro 128GB WiFi model for just $999 from its original price of $1,450 on Amazon.

The iPad Pro is the high-end model in the iPad lineup, and you have a tablet that can do a lot of things, thanks to the M1 chip. Nearly every task, from work to leisure and play can be done on the M1 iPad Pro, including multi-tasking and even photo editing. The content will be displayed on the XDR Liquid Retina screen alongside ProMotion technology and up to 1,600 nits of brightness.

As far as the camera is concerned the iPad Pro comes with all the bells and whistles. You get LiDAR for immersive AR, Ultra Wide and Center Stage. Five mics and four audio speakers provide superb immersion and communication. Grab the discounted 12.9 inch M1 iPad Pro today!