Equip Your iPad Air with a Keyboard and Protective Cover at 47% Off

Your iPad Air deserves a case that can act as a keyboard and protective cover when not in use. Today, the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard for the 10.9 inch iPad Air is down to just $58.25 from its original price of $110 on Amazon.

Zagg’s Pro Keys Detachable Case allows you to turn your iPad Air into a workstation with a single flip. The addition of a wireless keyboard lets you type documents, emails, and content with ease. It has an adjustable kickstand so you get the benefits of an elevated screen.

Sporting a new and ergonomic frame design, the keys move faster than ever and are more accurate. The whole thing is backlighted with 7 colors to choose from so you can continue working even in low-light conditions. The case material is made from durable polycarbonate, while the edges are reinforced with rubber. A single full charge can last up to a whole year! Buy the Zagg Pro Keys Detachable Case today.