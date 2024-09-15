EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon

iPad owners in Europe will soon be able to download apps from alternative app stores.

Advertisements

Beginning September 16, iPad owners in the EU will finally be able to do what their iPhone counterparts can- download and purchase apps from a third-party store. Apple published an online article on the changes heading to iPadOS 18 apps in the EU region, with updates and notarizations on the App Review Guidelines. It’s worth noting that notarizations mean the app processes approval before they can be available in an alternative app store. Aside from testing for security and safety, the apps must be signed and encrypted before being distributed.

Developers who have signed the Alternative Terms Addendum can enjoy a lower commission rate on the said date. Alternative browser apps will go live on the same day, while App Install Reports in the Connect section will reflect the new fee calculator for iPadOS.