iPad

EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

iPad owners in Europe will soon be able to download apps from alternative app stores.

Advertisements

Beginning September 16, iPad owners in the EU will finally be able to do what their iPhone counterparts can- download and purchase apps from a third-party store. Apple published an online article on the changes heading to iPadOS 18 apps in the EU region, with updates and notarizations on the App Review Guidelines. It’s worth noting that notarizations mean the app processes approval before they can be available in an alternative app store. Aside from testing for security and safety, the apps must be signed and encrypted before being distributed.

iPad

Developers who have signed the Alternative Terms Addendum can enjoy a lower commission rate on the said date. Alternative browser apps will go live on the same day, while App Install Reports in the Connect section will reflect the new fee calculator for iPadOS.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Next Studio Display may have privacy filters
1 Min Read
The Elder Scrolls: Castles
‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ launches on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro now available in refurbished version
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Shipping estimate for iPhone 16 Pro models reaches October
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Intelligence highlighted in several Video ads
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The 6th-generation iPad Mini is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Flappy Bird
Flappy Bird making an iOS comeback
1 Min Read
Netflix App
Netflix app now requires iPhone XS or newer
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 models have 45W fast charging with USB-C
1 Min Read
Anker Solix C800 Plus
The Anker Solix C800 Plus is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?