Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad removed in Russia

Russian iPad users can no longer access Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad.

App Store users reported that they could no longer use the apps on their iPads. Some say that Apple has terminated their subscriptions for the app and refunded those who have already paid in advance. iPhones.ru say that signing up for a subscription to these apps is no longer possible even if it’s for a free trial.

To further cement the ban, Logic Pro has its subscription options removed while Final Cut Pro stops at the welcome screen. Both Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro have been removed from the Russian App Store as well. Apple has yet to make an official announcement about the pulling of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro in the region, and it’s not sure when or if these apps will make it back on the App Store in Russia.