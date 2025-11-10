First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out

Public beta testers have been given the first launch of the iPadOS 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 by Apple to try out. Public betas are usually released after two days have passed when the company has given developers access to the betas.

When you sign up on the company’s official beta site for beta testing as a public beta tester, you will be able to install the updates by going to the Settings App then download via Software Update.

Liquid Glass sliders are added in iOS 26 where you can customize your clock’s translucency. With watchOS 26.2 labeling has been changed for Sleep Score where numbers are adjusted so that your sleep quality reflects better on the watch.

Live Translation for AirPods is now available in the EU. An update in the Reminders App introduces the option to set an alarm when a reminder or due date draws close.