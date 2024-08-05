iPad

Foldable iPad facing 2026 delay

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPad

Apple’s first foldable iPad is looking to be delayed again, according to Jeff Pu.

The Haitong analyst recently said that the foldable iPad will probably miss its mass production schedule of 2025 on an investor’s note. Brand and product power will continue to be enhanced due to Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 17, while new concepts such as the foldable iPad have seen pushouts, which means the product will be delayed further on. The reason for these delays is usually due to manufacturing or developmental processes, or when the company has postponed it for internal reasons.

Foldable iPad

Pu initially said that the foldable iPad would undergo mass production either in 2025 or 2026 as interest in foldable devices has risen in the supply chain. The analyst also mentioned that a foldable MacBook or iPad will happen before a foldable iPhone launches. Display durability issues are also the likely reason for the delay, according to Pu.

Lost your password?