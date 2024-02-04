iPad

Foldable iPad may launch in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPad

A few online sources claim that Apple is working on a foldable iPad which will be released in 2026.

After rumors of a foldable iPhone circulated, the attention turns to a more plausible foldable iPad. Some say that the launch date is sooner at 2024 but they have been contested. According to The Elec, Apple is planning to release a small and folding iPad between 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, the publication lists the iPad as an 8-inch or 7-inch model and might replace the iPad mini. The most current release is the 8.3-inch version.

Foldable iPad

There are some that believe it will be a foldable iPhone, as the current iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen. A folding version could mean a larger display with the same chassis. In similar news, Apple is believed to be working on a flat OLED panel for the iPad mini.

