Get $100 Off the iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 256GB Storage

By Samantha Wiley
An amazing deal awaits those who are in the hunt for a budget tablet. Today, the 10.2-inch 9th Generation iPad 256GB Wi-Fi is down to just $379 from its original price of $480 on Amazon.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $479.00 $379.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 9th generation iPad is a solid tablet for every day use, featuring a 10.2 inch Retina display for graphics, games, text, spreadsheets, emails, and more. Pair it with an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard and you can take productivity to a whole new level even while on the go. There’s also a built-in Touch ID for contactless payments, app signing, and unlocking the device.

With iPadOS you can multitask and run multiple apps, write with Scribble, and open Keynote or Safari for note-taking and browsing, among others. A single full charge lasts the whole day, so you’ll have a dependable tablet wherever you are. Get the discounted iPad 9th Generation with 256GB storage today!

