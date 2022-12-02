Get $30 off Apple’s newest iPad

The 2022 iPad has been improved with a more colorful and powerful design, making it better suited for everyday tasks.

The 10.9-inch iPad, which features a larger all-screen design and eliminates bezels, is currently available for $419 on Amazon, down from its original price of $449.

Apple iPad

Improved Design

One of the standout features of the 2022 iPad is its larger all-screen design, which measures 10.9 inches and eliminates bezels. This allows for a more immersive experience and makes the most of the Liquid Retina technology that the iPad is equipped with.

The tablet also supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, making it a great option for creatives and professionals who want to create digital content or work on the go.

Powerful Performance

In addition to its improved design, the 2022 iPad also offers powerful performance capabilities. The A14 Bionic chip is more than capable of handling multiple apps, browser windows, and games, allowing users to collaborate, work, or play without any lag or slowdown.

The iPad is also equipped with superfast 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, allowing for speedier and more stable connections.

Improved Camera and Connectivity

The 2022 iPad also offers improved camera and connectivity features. The Ultra Wide front camera and Center Stage technology allow for high-quality FaceTime and video calls. The iPad also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6, providing users with quick and stable connections.

At $30 off its original price, the 2022 iPad is worth considering for anyone in the market for a new tablet. Its improved design, powerful performance, and improved camera and connectivity features make it a versatile and capable device for a wide range of tasks. Buy it today on Amazon.