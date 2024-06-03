iPad

Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

The M2 iPad Air is on sale right now, so you should act fast if you want to get the deal. Today, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB model is down to just $754 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The second-generation M series chip is still respectably quick and can handle everyday tasks, including multi-tasking, image editing, and the latest games, among others. With it, your iPad Air can definitely turn into a laptop replacement that’s ultra-light and portable. iPadOS makes this all happen, and you can switch inputs seamlessly using a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Air

Advanced cameras make an appearance here, and they have Center Stage and Portrait mode support for selfies. Stereo speakers should be great for casual content consumption, but you can use an AirPods Max to make it all better. Get the discounted 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB model today!

