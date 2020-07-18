Get a $50 Discount on the iPad Mini 5

Fancy a smaller tablet that packs plenty of punch in hardware and productivity? You’ll like the new iPad Mini 5. The good news is, it’s discounted to just $499, down $50 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

As for color, you can choose from Silver, Space Gray or Gold. Highlights of the iPad Mini 5 include a 7.9 inch Retina Display with wide Color and True Tone, Touch ID and a fast processor thanks to the A12 Bionic chip processor.

Apple iPad Mini

Its main selling point is the light and thin design with up to 10 hours of battery life. You can be sure that it fits your bag, purse or briefcase and anywhere you go. The iPad Mini 5 can run any app and offers good viewing colors in any light. You can also play AR, shoot in HD and use an Apple Pen to sketch, edit and take notes.

Buy the discounted 256GB iPad Mini 5 for just $499 today!