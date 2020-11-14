Saturday, November 14, 2020
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Get a 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch with a $270 discount

New Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is a powerful high-end tablet that can rival mid-range laptops in terms of looks and performance. Today, you can get a 1TB 11 inch iPad Pro for just $1,029, down $270 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple’s premium tablet has some excellent features that make it a supreme workhorse and for play. Attach a Magic Keyboard and take advantage of the iPadOS’ multi-tasking solutions, or an Apple Pencil and be able to edit, retouch and design photos, PDFs and more on the go.

Preview Product Price
New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) $1,229.00 Buy on Amazon

The 1TB should be more than enough for all your files, and the 10 hour battery should last you through the day. And if that’s not enough, you get a Liquid Retina display edge-to-edge, the A12Z processor and a camera setup that can shoot and edit 4K videos.

At just over $1k the 1TB 11 inch iPad Pro is an attractive prospect. Buy it today!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
No Result
View All Result

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.
© 2001 - 2019 iLounge, Inc. All Rights Reserved.