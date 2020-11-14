Get a 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch with a $270 discount

The iPad Pro is a powerful high-end tablet that can rival mid-range laptops in terms of looks and performance. Today, you can get a 1TB 11 inch iPad Pro for just $1,029, down $270 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple’s premium tablet has some excellent features that make it a supreme workhorse and for play. Attach a Magic Keyboard and take advantage of the iPadOS’ multi-tasking solutions, or an Apple Pencil and be able to edit, retouch and design photos, PDFs and more on the go.

The 1TB should be more than enough for all your files, and the 10 hour battery should last you through the day. And if that’s not enough, you get a Liquid Retina display edge-to-edge, the A12Z processor and a camera setup that can shoot and edit 4K videos.

At just over $1k the 1TB 11 inch iPad Pro is an attractive prospect. Buy it today!