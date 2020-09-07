Get a Premium Aluminum Keyboard for Your iPad Air or Pro at 50% Off

The addition of a physical keyboard turns your iPad Pro or iPad Air into a productivity machine. In terms of budget, however, expect to shell out at least $100 for a premium product.

Today, you can save and make your iPad more useful with the Brydge iPad Air/ iPad Pro Aluminum Keyboard, which is priced at just $65 after a 50 percent discount on Amazon.

The wireless keyboard has Bluetooth connectivity and perfectly matches the tablet in material, color and size. The full keyboard touts a precise design and a stable base so you won’t have to worry about it knocking about.

The typing experience is excellent, thanks to the 1.2mm key travel and backlit keys. You can also angle your iPad anywhere from zero to 180 degrees for ultimate comfort. Battery life is expected to last for up to 12 months.

Snap up the 50% off Brydge Keyboard for your iPad Pro or iPad Air today!