iPad

Get Big Discounts on the 5th Generation iPad Air and 6th Gen iPad Mini!

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

Apple’s 5th Gen iPad Air and 6th generation iPad Mini are on sale up to $199 off, with the Apple M1 price at $549 from $749, marking the price at the lowest for the M1 version released in 2022, which can be bought in color blue or purple.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi... $499.00 $399.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP... $749.00 $549.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple M1 Air 5th Gen was made with a thin design with 10.9 inches liquid retina display, ultra low reflectivity and true tone technology, advanced wide and ultrawide cameras, and an M1 chip with a fast wifi connection, high performance, and large 256GB storage making it a versatile iPadOS gadget.

Apple iPad

With the iPad Air M2 lineup released last month, previous generations are now getting big markdowns, so you can save money with this sale if you’re not really aiming to get the latest model.

The Wi-Fi iPad Mini 6th Gen is also on sale on Amazon for $399 from $499, fit to be used with one hand with 8.3 inches liquid retina display, the A15 Chip, ultra-wide front camera, fast connectivity, and also boasts high performance and large storage.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Dimensions for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro leaked
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple Safari technology preview 196 released
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school Apple promo expected soon
1 Min Read
Uber
Mini games on Uber for iPhone may soon be available
1 Min Read
3DS Emulator
3DS emulator launches on iOS App Store
1 Min Read
Anker 563 USB-C
Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off
1 Min Read
Spotify Music
Spotify music service hikes subscriptions
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Netflix cuts second- and third-generation Apple TV support
1 Min Read
Aptoide
Aptoide to release an iOS alternative marketplace in EU
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Take $29 Off the Apple AirPods 3
1 Min Read
Lost your password?