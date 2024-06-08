Get Big Discounts on the 5th Generation iPad Air and 6th Gen iPad Mini!

Apple’s 5th Gen iPad Air and 6th generation iPad Mini are on sale up to $199 off, with the Apple M1 price at $549 from $749, marking the price at the lowest for the M1 version released in 2022, which can be bought in color blue or purple.

The Apple M1 Air 5th Gen was made with a thin design with 10.9 inches liquid retina display, ultra low reflectivity and true tone technology, advanced wide and ultrawide cameras, and an M1 chip with a fast wifi connection, high performance, and large 256GB storage making it a versatile iPadOS gadget.

With the iPad Air M2 lineup released last month, previous generations are now getting big markdowns, so you can save money with this sale if you’re not really aiming to get the latest model.

The Wi-Fi iPad Mini 6th Gen is also on sale on Amazon for $399 from $499, fit to be used with one hand with 8.3 inches liquid retina display, the A15 Chip, ultra-wide front camera, fast connectivity, and also boasts high performance and large storage.