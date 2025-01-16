iPad

Get the iPad Mini 7 at $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Apple’s iPad Mini 7 is down to $399 on Amazon, featuring an A17 Pro Chip to bring powerful performances for work, editing, and gaming, with Apple Intelligence enforcing security and ensuring that no one but you can access the data in your iPad. 

Featuring an 8.3 Liquid Retina Display with P3 wide color, ultra low reflectivity and True Tone, the iPad shines with majestic graphics that lets you soak it all in. It’s equipped with a 12MP Ultra Wide Front camera supporting center stage for pictures and video calls and 12MP Wide Back cam for capturing in 4k, with 128GB storage to store your photos, videos, and download some games.

iPad Mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $499.00 $395.01Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad Mini 7 is compatible with Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil which lets you turn your iPad to a canvas, and Smart Folio to protect your device, automatically wake/sleep, and use as a stand for reading, typing, watching, or making FaceTime calls. Get the discounted iPad Mini 7 today!

