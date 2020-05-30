Get the new Apple iPad for $399

If you want to buy the 128GB Wi-Fi only model of the iPad then you should buy it from Amazon. Amazon is currently offering a $30 discount on the 128GB 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only Model of Apple iPad. The original price of this model is $429 but when you buy it on Amazon you will only pay $399.

Apple iPad

The iPad has a sleek and smart design. It is easy to carry around and also looks great in the space gray. Besides having good design aesthetics, it is also a powerful device. You can now perform various work-related tasks while you are on the go.

You can make HD calls and attend meetings, or use the latest software for your work. This model comes with 128GB storage which is more than enough to store your files and documents. Also, the 10.2-inch Retina Display gives you a clear view of whatever you read on the screen.

It supports Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard. The A10 Fusion chip allows you to work with ease and run multiple apps. It has an 8MP rear camera that takes excellent photos and videos. The front has a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera.

Hurry before the deal ends and save $30 when you buy this latest model of the iPad from Amazon.