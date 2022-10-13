Get the newest iPad Air 5 at an amazing $80 Off

Apple is giving away its newest iPad Air at a huge discount. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air 5 is down to just $519 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation) 2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation) $599.00 $519.00 Buy on Amazon

The latest 5th generation iPad Air is a thing of beauty, with every inch surrounded by quality and attention to detail. It’s great for doing just about everything you’d normally do on a laptop, plus more.

Grab an Apple Pencil and you can jot down notes or draw up a storm; a connected keyboard turns the tablet into a superbly productive device.

Inside the iPad Air 5 is the formidable M1 chip, which means all apps and games should run without the device breaking a sweat.

At full battery capacity, you can count on it to keep on working until the day is done. Stereo landscape speakers and a Retina display allow you to enjoy your favorite content to the fullest.

Buy the discounted iPad Air 5 today!

