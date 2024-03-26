Glossy and matte screen options rumored for new iPad Pro

A new rumor suggests that Apple might have two different screen options for the upcoming iPad Pro.

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ revealed on social media website Weibo that the iPad Pro will have ‘bright’ and ‘fog’ screen versions, which could translate to glossy and matte options, with the latter having eye protection aspects. A similar claim was published for the matte that will have eye protection. It’s worth noting that Apple has not released a product with a matte finish before, making the iPad Pro a first in this regard if it happens.

The leak does not say if the iPad Pro will have a traditional matte finish or if it will have a nano-texture display as seen on the 2019 Pro Display. The same leaker revealed that the iPhone 17 will have an anti-reflective and tougher display compared to the iPhone 15. The upcoming iPad Air might only have a glossy finish.