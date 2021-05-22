Grab an 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi model at $104 off

The iPad Pro can be your next laptop replacement. It’s more portable and arguably more powerful, and can be used as an entertainment device as well. Today, the 2020 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage and WiFi version is down to just $695 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Powering the 11 inch iPad Pro is an A12Z Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. True to form, the laptop replacement supports accessories such as the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard so you can be more productive on the go. Everything runs smoothly and great on the Liquid Retina edge to edge display.

A single full charge can give you up to 10 hours’ worth of use. Other notable mentions include a LiDAR Scanner, WiFi 6 technology and USB C for accessories and charging.

At $104, the 2020 iPad Pro is definitely a tempting prospect. Buy one before the promo ends!