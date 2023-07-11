Grab the Discounted iPad Air 5 Ahead of Prime Day

If you’ve had your eyes on the newest-generation iPad Air 5 for a long time and waiting for the price to be more flexible, then this deal is for you. Today, the iPad Air 5 64GB WiFi model is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

What separates the iPad Air from the rest of the iPad lineup is its thin frame and lightweight body. As for the innards, the 5th generation tablet sports a speedy M1 chip that can run virtually every app and game you want. Liquid Retina display makes the visual output a dream for the senses, and it has wide color, low reflectivity, and True Tone.

iPadOS is evolving more with each iteration and brings the tablet to a more competitive state versus laptops. You can pair the iPad Air 5 with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil (or both) and elevate productivity to a whole new level. Buy the discounted iPad Air 5 today!