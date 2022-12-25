Grab the Latest 5th-Generation iPad Air at $99 Off

Holiday is in full swing, and today you can buy the amazing iPad Air 5 at an equally amazing price. The 5th generation iPad Air with WiFi and 64GB storage is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The 2022 iPad Air now has more color options than ever. Up front is a Liquid Retina Display with antireflective coating, wide color and True Tone technology. The M1 chip can easily power an app or software, or the latest game without any hiccups. All-day battery gives you enough for work and play without having to look for a wall charger or power bank.

It’s definitely a laptop replacement that can do more. The 64GB storage should be enough for movies and TV shows, as well as photos and videos. You can also use the iPad Air for video conferences and streaming, courtesy of the 12MP camera and Center Stage.

Buy the $99 off iPad Air 5 today!