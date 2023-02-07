Grab the Latest iPad at $50 Off

If you’re looking for a dependable and affordable tablet for school, entertainment, or work, we have just the thing. Today, the 2022 iPad WiFi and 64GB of storage is down to just $399 from its original price of $449 on Amazon.

New and vibrant color options aside, the 2022 iPad is faster and better than ever. You can accessorize with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard Folio to turn it into a portable digital artwork tablet or productivity machine, depending on what you want. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display shows vibrant content regardless of what you’re browsing or watching.

Inside is a respectable A14 Bionic chip, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and 12MP rear camera handle video conference capabilities. There’s a Touch ID for security and USB-C for charging the all-day battery. iPadOS 16 unlocks the tablet’s true capability, while Wi-Fi 6 keeps you connected.

Buy the discounted 2022 iPad today!