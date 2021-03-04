Grab the New 10.2 inch 32GB Apple iPad for Just $299

Apple’s 8th gen iPad is an all-around device that can do work, play and entertainment in one package. Today, you can get the 32GB WiFi variant of the new 10.2 inch iPad for just $299, down $30 from its original price of $129.99 on Amazon.

The 10.2 inch Retina display is spacious and great for consuming content, such as TV shows, websites and games. Inside, an A12 Bionic chip powers apps, games and software you run on the tablet. It has support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil so you can do a lot more even as you go.

iPadOS has shifted from a tablet to a compact laptop experience. You can do split-screen and multi-tasking just like you would on a laptop. The iPad is better as it has a smaller footprint and can be stashed quite easily.

The new iPad boasts an all-day battery life and fast WiFi technology. It only weighs a pound and touts built-in privacy features such as Touch ID. Overall, a worthy purchase!