iPad

Gurman reveals upcoming iPad lineup

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently shared information about the upcoming iPad devices.

Advertisements

The analyst said that Apple is at the development stage for several of its devices, including an M5 MacBook Air, an upgraded iPad, and an iPad Pro with an in-house 5G modem and the M6 chip. The Cupertino-based company intends to launch the upcoming iPad Pros with an in-house 5G modem in 2027. In the same vein, a new iPad will be introduced with a faster chip, and a MacBook Air will be introduced with the new M5 chip. Apple has not made any announcements for these devices.

iPad

Apple usually releases new iPad Pro devices every 18 months, with the last one debuting in May 2024. If all goes according to plan, the upcoming iPad Pro might debut at the same timeline. In terms of trending, Apple might launch the iPad Pro with the M6 chip in 2027.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Health App
Health app revamp expected in iOS 19.4
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro
Apple might debut M5 iPad Pro in 2025
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
M6 Chip
Apple is developing the M6 Chip with modem
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro
The M5 MacBook Pro Won’t have a new design
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to donate to relief efforts in Thailand and Myanmar earthquake
1 Min Read
iPad Air
The M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone foldable
iPhone foldable screen might have 4:3 Ratio
1 Min Read
Games
Two new games head to the Mac
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram adds ‘Fast Forward’ feature in Reels
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB RAM 256GB SSD is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Facebook has a new ‘Friends’ tab
1 Min Read
Lost your password?