Gurman reveals upcoming iPad lineup

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently shared information about the upcoming iPad devices.

Advertisements

The analyst said that Apple is at the development stage for several of its devices, including an M5 MacBook Air, an upgraded iPad, and an iPad Pro with an in-house 5G modem and the M6 chip. The Cupertino-based company intends to launch the upcoming iPad Pros with an in-house 5G modem in 2027. In the same vein, a new iPad will be introduced with a faster chip, and a MacBook Air will be introduced with the new M5 chip. Apple has not made any announcements for these devices.

Apple usually releases new iPad Pro devices every 18 months, with the last one debuting in May 2024. If all goes according to plan, the upcoming iPad Pro might debut at the same timeline. In terms of trending, Apple might launch the iPad Pro with the M6 chip in 2027.