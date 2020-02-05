IDC reports strong iPad sales help cement Apple’s market lead globally

Research company IDC has published a report that Apple has improved its tablet market share by 6.4 percent globally for Q4 2019 largely due to the sales of its new 10.2 inch iPad.

The newest iPad model was launched September 2019 and marketed as an affordable tablet for educational institutions and consumers. IDC reported that it made up 65% of total iPad sales for three months leading up to December.

Interestingly enough, the strong push came in at a time when tablets in general dropped 0.6 percent in Q4 of 2019. That year, the tablet market dropped 1.5 percent with global shipment numbering to 144 million.

Samsung was second behind Apple with 7 million units, while Huawei and Amazon went third and fourth, respectively and with 4 and 3.3 million devices. It’s been rumored that a new iPad Pro will come in 2020, one that has a ToF camera system and upgraded Face ID.