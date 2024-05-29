iFixit releases iPad Air Teardown video

The well-known website iFixit shared a teardown video of the newly released iPad Air to give us a look inside the new Apple Device.

The iPad Air did not undergo many changes internally compared to the last model of the iPad Air and the battery cells remain to have an adhesive pull tab.

iFixit rated the iPad Air with a repairability score at a lowly 3/10 because the display and other parts were difficult to take apart.

This month Apple has released 2 new Air models with 11-inch and 13-inch Displays, with new key qualities that comprise an M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU and a 10-Core GPU that when combined with memory bandwidth that’s faster, makes the new iPad Air approximately 50% faster compared to the previous model. Key features include a landscape front camera, Wi-Fi 6E Support, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and new colorways. Apple also declares that the 13-inch model distributes better sound quality compared to the previous iPad Air.