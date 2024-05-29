iPad

iFixit releases iPad Air Teardown video

By Samantha Wiley
iFixit

The well-known website iFixit shared a teardown video of the newly released iPad Air to give us a look inside the new Apple Device.

Advertisements

The iPad Air did not undergo many changes internally compared to the last model of the iPad Air and the battery cells remain to have an adhesive pull tab.

iFixit

iFixit rated the iPad Air with a repairability score at a lowly 3/10 because the display and other parts were difficult to take apart. 

This month Apple has released 2 new Air models with 11-inch and 13-inch Displays, with new key qualities that comprise an M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU and a 10-Core GPU that when combined with memory bandwidth that’s faster, makes the new iPad Air approximately 50% faster compared to the previous model. Key features include a landscape front camera, Wi-Fi 6E Support, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and new colorways. Apple also declares that the 13-inch model distributes better sound quality compared to the previous iPad Air.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
macOS 15
Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 models appear in refurbished store
1 Min Read
iPad mini
iPad mini with OLED due in 2026, as per report
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $300 discount on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit terminates Samsung partnership
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Canada launches Tap to Pay in the region
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s new foldable display could have an 18.8-inch screen
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M1 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Marvel
Marvel releases new Vision Pro immersive trailer for ‘What If?’
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade adds new ‘What the Golf’ levels on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music lists All-Time top ten albums
1 Min Read
Lost your password?