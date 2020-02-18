Instagram bigwig speaks out on iPad App snub

Adam Mosseri, Instagram CEO addressed the question of why an iPad app version of Instagram isn’t released yet following a user question.

Mosseri explained that the company simply didn’t have the resources to develop for the two platforms. The Instagram CEO also explained how the company has its work cut out for it, and that an iPad app isn’t a must-do just yet.

Instagram has had a history of staying quiet when pressed to make an app for the iPad. In January, the social media company was asked why direct messaging on the web went ahead of making the app, and they answered that the feature is more important as it helps users stay connected with other people.

Third party Instagram apps have made its way to the iPad but Instagram has long since removed them without offering a replacement. Some argue that the web version on the iPad added to the Home screen should suffice, but others argue that there’s nothing like a dedicated app.