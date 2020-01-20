iOS Fortnite now has 120 FPS mode on iPad Pro

iPad Pro owners and Fortnite gamers will have reason to rejoice- Epic Games’ multiplayer battle royale game, Fortnite has been updated to run at 120 fps on the device.

The new framerate will mostly rely on the Pro Motion technology. To experience the hugely popular Fortnite at 120 frames per second, you’ll need to get into the settings section in-game. However, to compensate for the experience the game will automatically set visual to ‘medium’. This makes the iPad version equal to its Xbox One and PS4 counterparts.

Fortnite began as a beta version on the iOS in March 2018 and moved to become a full-fledged port a month after. The iPad version mostly encouraged players to join the PVP Battle Royale, while the desktop and console versions had ‘Save the World’ as an additional mode.

Fortnite is free to play and download on the App Store.