iPad 10 with eSIM launches in China

Apple recently launched an updated iPad 10 in China that has support for eSIM technology.

The 10th generation iPad now has eSIM support to go alongside cellular connectivity. Those interested can begin pre-ordering the tablet starting October 19 and receive it by October 25 in mainland China. As per a new support document, the only carrier that has eSIM capability is China Unicorn. Other iPhone and iPad models currently do not have access to eSIM support, but this might change in the future.

On the official Apple Newsroom page, a new Apple Pencil has been announced, featuring USB-C port and charging. The blog post iterates the benefits of using the new Apple Pencil and price. Apple has also mentioned that the new iPad 10 with eSIM will have iPadOS 17 right out of the box, with features such as Messages search, interactive widgets, the redesigned lock screen, and more available to users.