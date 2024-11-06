iPad

iPad 10th Generation on Sale at $299

By Samantha Wiley
An iPad is the ideal gadget to own if you’re looking to boost your daily productivity. The 10th generation iPad features the high-performance A14 bionic chip, WiFi 6 for high bandwidth tasks, and up to 10 long hours of use- whether for surfing the internet, running programs and games, watching videos, and other activities. It’s a powerful versatile device for you to run multiple apps for work and play. Get connected via Wi-fi and see how fast you can download your files and important documents, and stream your favorite shows on platforms like Disney+ and Netflix. Capture videos and photos in 4k with 12MP front and back camera. The 10.9-inch iPad is built with a Liquid Retina display with true tone adjustments in line with the room’s temperature for more comfortable viewing. 

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Enhance your experience with iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. Apple iPad 10th Gen comes in 4 colors, blue, pink, yellow, and silver, with storage options from 64GB to 256GB storage, available on Amazon. Get yours today!

