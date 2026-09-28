iPad

iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed

By Samantha Wiley
iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed

Apple’s code confirms the existence of the budget-friendly iPad featuring the C1X modem, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence features, the N1 networking chip and to be powered by an A19 chip.


Previous rumors match the specs mentioned above, cementing the existence of the device instead of it being a new leak on the device. The current iPad 11 is powered by an A16 chip, and substantial upgrades will be coming when the device will be powered by the A19 chip for Apple Intelligence features.

iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed

The tablet is not expected to be released until next spring. No budget-friendly iPad will be released, but other devices such as the HomePod Mini and new Apple Intelligence were also found.

The current device features a price tag that starts at $449, so this new device could have the same price as the current one.


Latest News
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
1 Min Read
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
1 Min Read
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
1 Min Read
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod Adding Support for Siri AI
HomePod Adding Support for Siri AI
1 Min Read
Connect Event Shows Companion Similar to Tamagotchi by Meta
Connect Event Shows Companion Similar to Tamagotchi by Meta
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
1 Min Read
AI Pendant Development on Hold
AI Pendant Development on Hold
1 Min Read
Lost your password?