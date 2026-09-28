iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed

Apple’s code confirms the existence of the budget-friendly iPad featuring the C1X modem, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence features, the N1 networking chip and to be powered by an A19 chip.

Previous rumors match the specs mentioned above, cementing the existence of the device instead of it being a new leak on the device. The current iPad 11 is powered by an A16 chip, and substantial upgrades will be coming when the device will be powered by the A19 chip for Apple Intelligence features.

The tablet is not expected to be released until next spring. No budget-friendly iPad will be released, but other devices such as the HomePod Mini and new Apple Intelligence were also found.

The current device features a price tag that starts at $449, so this new device could have the same price as the current one.