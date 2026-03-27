iPad

iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year

By Samantha Wiley
iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year

There is still no sign of an entry-level iPad 12; the company has revamped a wide variety of accessories and products this March. The iPad 12 with an A18 chip is ready for release and will still be seeing a release this year.


The A18 iPad 12 will have support for Apple Intelligence. The device has no other reported changes, so the device is expected to still have the same design as the current model we have. Apple Intelligence support is already available to many devices, such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and other current iPad devices we have.

iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year

The iPad 11 was released by Apple last year in March with prices starting at $349. The iPad getting the A18 or A19 Pro Chip means that the device can join the devices that have support for Apple Intelligence.


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