iPad

iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence Release To Be Pushed For Months

By Samantha Wiley
iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence Release To Be Pushed For Months

The iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence looks to be a few months away. During the earnings call, Kevan Parekh, Apple CFO, stated that the revenue for the iPad during March and June will look at hard comparisons because of the release of the iPad 11 powered by the A16 chip back in March last year.


The yearly revenue for the iPad may be affected in the current quarter because Apple does not have plans to refresh the entry-level iPad. If the iPad 12 were to be released this quarter, the remark of difficult comparison would not have been made.

iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence Release To Be Pushed For Months

Rumors suggest that the entry-level iPad will be powered by the A19 chip capable of supporting Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence is available for current devices such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.

Other than that, no significant changes have surfaced for the device, meaning that it will have the same design as the current model we have.


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