iPad Air 4 A14 processor benchmarks surface online

Apple’s newest processor for the iPad Air 4 has been benchmarked, and the results have been posted online.

A Twitter user has spotted the numbers and it seems the chip offers greater improvements compared to the A13 Bionic on the iPhone 11.

Benchmarks for motherboard number J308AP was uploaded, with a leaker saying that it’s the iPad Air 4 with cellular capabilities. The octa-core chip was reported to have 3.66GB of memory and 2.99GHz base frequency. The processor received a 4,198 and 1,583 score for multi-core and single core tests, respectively.

The results are markedly higher compared to the A13 Bionic, which achieved 3,569 and 1,336 score for multi- and single-core, respectively. For the A12Z, the A14 has a higher single core score while falling a bit behind in the multi-core department.

Apple announced the A14 for the 4th-gen iPad Air offers 30% faster graphics and 40% faster performance than its predecessor, the iPad Air with A12 chip. The model is set to be released this month.