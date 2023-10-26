iPad Air 5 Gets a 17% Discount

Snag an ultra-light and useful Apple tablet at a significant price cut. Today, the iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The fifth-generation iPad Air comes in new snazzy colors, namely Blue, Purple, and Pink to match your lifestyle. It’s light enough that you won’t feel weighed down throughout the day, and fast enough that you can use it as a laptop replacement. For emails, light photo editing, and working on apps, all you need to do is pair it with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s latest iPad Air has the M1 chip for speedy response and the latest iPadOS so you can multitask and run the latest apps with ease. Rounding out the details are Touch ID for easy unlocking and making payments, advanced cameras, and an all-day battery. Get it today!