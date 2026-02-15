iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple will be releasing new models for the iPad Air and iPad in the future. A new iPad Air and entry-level iPad are expected, but both devices will not have any major upgrade or design changes.

The 8th Gen iPad Air will be powered by the M4 chip, while the 12th Gen iPad is anticipated to be powered by the A18 chip. The only iPad that will be receiving a major upgrade in 2026 will be the iPad Mini which will be equipped with an OLED Display.

The new chips are a big upgrade for the iPad, allowing them to support Apple Intelligence for the first time. The company introduced the 11th Gen iPad in 2025 with an A16 chip, and it doesn’t offer support for Apple Intelligence. Sales for the iPad were strong during the holidays, mainly driven by the models that are entry-level.