iPad

iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air

Apple has refreshed the iPad Air lineup with the M4 iPad Air, with improved 12GB unified memory from 8GB and 120GB of memory bandwidth. The company claims that the upgraded iPad Air is faster by 30% with a 9-core GPU in the device, with hardware-accelerated second-generation mesh.


The specs are similar to the displays of the devices featuring similar resolutions, and no changes were made to the chassis. The 11-inch iPad Air is a bit heavier for the Wi-Fi version, measuring at 1.02 pounds, and the 13-inch is measured at 1.36 pounds.

iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air

Capacity, camera, and Touch ID remain relatively the same, and the 128GB and 1TB models are available in Starlight, Purple, Blue, and Space Gray. The price starts at $599 for the 11-inch device, while the 13-inch starts at $799. Preorders start on March 4, and shipping will start on March 11.


Latest News
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Revealed
iPhone 17e Revealed
1 Min Read
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
1 Min Read
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
1 Min Read
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Experience Begins
Apple Experience Begins
1 Min Read
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
1 Min Read
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?