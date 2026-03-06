iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air

Apple has refreshed the iPad Air lineup with the M4 iPad Air, with improved 12GB unified memory from 8GB and 120GB of memory bandwidth. The company claims that the upgraded iPad Air is faster by 30% with a 9-core GPU in the device, with hardware-accelerated second-generation mesh.

The specs are similar to the displays of the devices featuring similar resolutions, and no changes were made to the chassis. The 11-inch iPad Air is a bit heavier for the Wi-Fi version, measuring at 1.02 pounds, and the 13-inch is measured at 1.36 pounds.

Capacity, camera, and Touch ID remain relatively the same, and the 128GB and 1TB models are available in Starlight, Purple, Blue, and Space Gray. The price starts at $599 for the 11-inch device, while the 13-inch starts at $799. Preorders start on March 4, and shipping will start on March 11.