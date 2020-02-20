iPad Air Price Drops to Just $459

Haider Ali Khan
iPad Air Price Drops to Just $459

Looking to get a tablet upgrade for less? Today is the best time to do so. The iPad Air, normally priced at $499 is now only $459 on Amazon. This is an 8% price reduction or roughly $40 off the original price of the product.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) $499.00 $459.00 Buy on Amazon

The iPad Air sports a sharp 10.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2,224 by 1,668. You get True Tone display which makes watching movies and consuming media a more immersive experience. Stereo speakers built-in provide enough audio stimulation without needing earphones and other peripherals.

Need a tablet for productivity reasons? Get an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard and you can leave your laptop at home. You also get a 7MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, Touch ID for security and Apple Pay and the latest A12 bionic chip. A single full charge should last you a good 10 hours.

It’s the perfect time to buy the discounted iPad Air today!

