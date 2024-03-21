iPad

iPad Air shipping to US and other countries

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

Shipment for the upcoming iPad Air is already being done in preparation, according to an online leak.

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ recently went on social media today and claimed that Chinese manufacturers are shipping the iPad Air in two variants to locations, and that ‘everything is ready’ for launch. In a first for Apple, the iPad Air is believed to come in two sizes, the 10.9-inch model and the 12.9-inch model, and will have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a redesigned back camera, and the M2 chip.

iPad Air

Other rumors corroborate the claim that Apple is expected to announce new models for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It’s said that Apple will make the announcement on March 26. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg iterated that Apple will launch the iPad Pro and iPad Air in late March or early April via a press release.

