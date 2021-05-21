iPad Apple Store app gets new updates

Dark Mode

The Apple Store app for the iPad has been updated to show a new Today at Apple section and sidebar.

The sidebar, which appears on the left side of the screen allows users to shop by product, e.g., AirTag, Apple TV, Mac, etc. on the Shop menu, as well as see their recent orders status. It also has a ‘For You’ section, Sessions and a Search option.

The update introduces Today at Apple sessions, and iPad users can now easily add an Apple Pencil or keyboard when going for an iPad upgrade. Navigation and user experience is improved as users can now easily get to where they need to go in just a few taps.

The Apple Store app is the Cupertino-based company’s shopping portal. It allows users to purchase almost all Apple devices online and check out using Apple Pay when they’re in a physical Apple Store.

To see the new changes it’s recommended that users update their Apple Store app.