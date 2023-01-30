iPad Find My Network helps track and recover stolen vehicle in Minnesota

An iPad helped recover a stolen vehicle from a con man in Bloomington, MN.

Bloomington police recently arrested a man who was suspected of stealing a car at the JW Marriot hotel. Mike Utecht, the police chief explained that the man conned his way to getting the keys to the car by saying that his wife had the valet ticket and he needed to get something inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, the car was carrying an iPad from the victim’s stepson. They began tracking it with an app and found it to be parked in Minneapolis. The police in the area were dispatched but the suspect already drove off.

Continuing to track the vehicle, the police drove to St. Paul and a McDonald’s parking lot, where the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, then arrested by the Bloomington police. The man had 3 outstanding warrants on record, including a parole violation warrant.