iPad leads tablet market in Q2

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad led the market share in the second quarter of 2024 and helped with its overall growth.

Apple introduced new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May, upgrading the tablets with the M4 and M2 chip, among other things. Apparently, the changes impacted the global tablet market share in a positive aspect- Counterpoint reported a 15% increase overall for the niche within Q2 2024 and compared to figures from Q2 2023. The Cupertino-based company saw a 14% increase on its own, but that was not the biggest change among the other manufacturers.

Other manufacturers experienced the same level of success, with Samsung enjoying a 16% growth and Huawei having a 49% growth. Lenovo had a similar rise of 17% while Xiaomi had a 92% increase. As macroeconomic conditions were cited as the main driver for demand. Apple is believed to debut new iPad models in October.

